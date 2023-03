Kash Doll and Icewear Vezzo link up for the visual to their new collab “RNQ”. Directed by Diego, Kash Doll ties up a male opp to talk her shit, while Icewear joins her at the remote location to kick his streetwise bars. Off of Kash Doll and DJ Drama’s project Back On Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Watch the “RNQ” video below.