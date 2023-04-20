Home Music Video Music Video: Kash Doll & DJ Drama – Intro Music Video Music Video: Kash Doll & DJ Drama – Intro By Cyclone - April 20, 2023 Kash Doll pulls up in the new video for her track, “Intro”. Standing at the corner of Dexter, Kash steps to the mic and kicks her opening bars for her Gangsta Grillz’s project Back On Dexter. Watch the “Intro” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Kash Doll ft. Payroll Giovanni – Legit Music Video: G Perico & DJ Drama – No Do Overs Album Stream: DJ Drama – I’m Really Like That Music Video: French Montana & DJ Drama ft. Benny The Butcher – RZA Album Stream: G Perico & DJ Drama – Hot Shot Music Video: Kash Doll & DJ Drama ft. Icewear Vezzo – RNQ