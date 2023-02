G Perico will be releasing his Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz Album soon. He drops off his new video, “Ask G4”. Directed by Stacking Memories, G cruises his stomping grounds in a Rolls Royce and vibes on the blocks during the clip. “Ask G4” follows G Perico’s previous release “Action“. Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz Album hits the streets on March 10th.

Watch the “Ask G4” video below