After Kash Doll, G Perico is next up for a DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz project titled Hot Shot. The project will also be released alongside a North American tour of the same name kicking off on March 30, 2023 in Brooklyn, NY. Here is the first release from the project titled “Action”. G brings his west coast swag to kick his slick bars on the bouncy instrumental.

You can stream “Action” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G PERICO Aka Movie Star !! 🥶🥶 (@bgperico)