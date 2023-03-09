Rob Markman and DviousMindz are back at with their new single “Where Do I Go?” featuring Naya Shea. Rob had this to say about the record:

“Lately the music I’ve been creating has been some of the most vulnerable, on “Where Do I Go?” I just find myself questioning what’s the purpose of all of this. In rap we aspire, and brag about the money and claim to be the GOAT— but how much of that really matters at the end of the day. Late last year, one of my best friends suddenly passed away and the things that used to feel so important, suddenly feel less important.”

You can stream “Where Do I Go?” below.