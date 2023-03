Before the Surf Or Drown album drops, Hit-Boy teams up with Nas for the new single/video “The Tide”. Off of his upcoming project. Directed by ThirdEyeRaz, the two frequent collaborators trade bars in an art gallery, the studio and on their tour bus at Madison Square Garden for Nas’ recent sold-out concert. Surf Or Drown drops March 24th.

Watch the “The Tide” video below.