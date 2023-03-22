The JBP begins this episode discussing Spring Break in Miami (14:22) as well as the current beef between Bad Bunny & Devin Booker (19:48). Rudolph Isley is suing his brother Ron over the rights to ‘The Isley Brothers’ trademark (29:20), Larsa Pippen & Donald Trump find themselves in the news again (47:09), and Joe gives his recap of the Hulu documentary on Jared from Subway. **SPOILER ALERT** A busy week in TV land as the gang discusses Amazon Prime’s new show ‘Swarm’ as well as other finales like ‘Your Honor’ (1:05:30). Also, the guys talk about their current health (1:26:38), Part of the Show (2:03:00), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Mac Ayres – “If You’re Feeling Lost” Ice | Money Man (feat. Babyface Ray) – “Drums” Parks | Jay Royale (feat. Styles P & DJ Crypt) – “End Game” Ish | Alex Vaughn (feat. Ari Lennox) – “Demon Time (Remix)” Melyssa | Kilo Kish – “Elegance”