The JBP kicks off this week’s episode with news of Jonathan Majors facing assault and harassment charges after being arrested over the weekend (16:10). Lamar Jackson has made a statement that he requested a trade from Baltimore earlier this month (47:55), a couple breaks up over a Chris Brown lap dance at one of his shows (1:01:10), and Soulja Boy reacts to questions about whether people would rather have dinner with him or $250 in food stamps (1:34:30). Also, DJ Drama joins the show ahead of two album releases this Friday (1:39:04) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Group Selection: Tyler, the Creator & DJ Drama – “Dog Tooth”