Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 699) “Therapish”

In the latest episode, the JBP kicks things off with a recap of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show () before discussing Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs to an OT win over the 49ers to capture his third ring (). Beyoncé has released two new songs favoring the Country genre (), we finally get ‘Vultures’ from Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign (), and Shannon Sharpe & Mike Epps have peaced things up (). Also, *SPOILER ALERT* Ice & Ice discuss ‘Kanan’ (), Joe reacts to the ‘men that can dance disgust me’ clip from KevOnStage (), How do you tell your partner you might have a sex addiction (), an update on a recent Part of the Show question (

), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Elmiene – “Someday”

Ice | Honey Bxby – “Fkn Him Too”

Parks | Cris Streetz (feat. Jadakiss) – “Ain’t It Funny”

QueenzFlip | Denyque – “Long Way Down”

Ish | The ARTI$t – “Love Outloud”

Melyssa | The Hics – “Float”