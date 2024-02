Beyonce gets in her Country bag with her two new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”. Following, her Verizon Super Bowl commercial, Beyonce broke the internet during the big game and unleashed the two records, which teased her forthcoming album, Renaissance Act II. Renaissance Act II is the upcoming eighth studio and solo album by Beyonce, which is scheduled for a release date of March 29.

You can stream “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”.