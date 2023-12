Beyonce surprises fans by releasing a new song titled “My House”. The record is released for promotion of the new concert film and documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Fans who were able to catch the screening of the film early heard the track in the end credits. Here is the official release. “My House” is co-written and produced by her frequent collaborator The-Dream. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now.

You can stream “My House” below.