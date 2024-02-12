Video: Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Gin & Juice Drink Ad

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are teaming up with an alcoholic beverage called Gin & Juice. The West Coast duo premiere the cinematic commercial. The two-minute clip is inspired by the 90’s cult classic film, Pulp Fiction, and finds the two dressed in black suits arguing in the car at night about burying a body. The beverage is named after their 1994 collab of the same name, Gin & Juice is a 5.9 percent alcohol beverage and will be available in a variety of flavors including passion fruit, melon, citrus, and more. Dre and Snoop are also working on a new collab album titled Missionary.

Check out the commercial below.