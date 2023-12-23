Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 686) “Reverse Cowgirl”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with the upcoming holiday (17:37) before turning to Taraji P. Henson’s interview with Oprah (40:00). Lil Wayne calls ‘A Milli’ his greatest record and names Future’s ‘56 Nights’ as the best Hip-Hop mixtape of all-time (51:20), Joe reads a list of quick hit topics including Tiffany Haddish (1:04:08) and Tyreek Hill (1:10:06), Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery (1:26:43), and the crew jokes about the recent viral clip from T.D. Jakes (1:32:44). Also, the Bionic Six shares their favorite guests from 2023 (2:03:48), Melyssa proposes a question to the room (2:03:48), the internet is reacting to Jonathan Owens’ appearance on The Pivot Podcast (2:26:29), and much more!

Become a Patron for additional bonus episodes and access to both our voicemail number and monthly giveaways: patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Boyz II Men (feat. Brian McKnight) – “Let It Snow”

Ice | The Temptations – “Silent Night”

Parks | Wham! – “Last Christmas”

Ish | TheARTI$t – “Damaged”