Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 228) Eddin Punched Julian…Seriously

Well who would have thought the podcast beef would manifest internally. We’re fresh off our holiday party and as soon as the cameras cut the fists went flying. Yes this title isn’t clickbait. Eddin wailed on Julian at a bar and this is the first conversation we’re having about it. We call in Mal to break the news to him as well (unfortunately he’s sick). Staying on beef (pause) we discuss other podcasts trading shots. Andrew Schulz and Myron from Fresh & Fit exchange words. Drake does his first livestream which leads to a jab at Metro. There’s so much animosity in this industry. Let’s focus on love. Tinder is launching a $500 a month membership fee and TD Jakes gets roped into Diddy’s mess. Then we cover some exciting year ending stats and get into the voicemail from one of our favorite listeners. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:15 – Mal’s Out For the Ep

00:02:21 – Staff Holiday Party

00:04:57 – Eddin Punched Julian

00:15:52 – We Call Mal To Tell Him

00:34:25 – Schulz & Fresh & Fit Beef

00:45:31 – Drake And Metro Boomin’ Online Beef

00:50:20 – Tinder Launches $500 Tier

00:53:36 – TD Jakes & Diddy

00:57:10 – Top Google Searches Of 2023

00:58:28 – Using The Word Partner

01:07:04 – Trump’s Ineligible To Run For President?

01:10:25 – Epstein’s List

01:10:46 – Voicemails

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal