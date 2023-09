Nas celebrates his 50th birthday with the final chapter from him and producer Hit-Boy titled MAGIC 3. Featuring 15 new songs and a lone feature from Lil Wayne. Nas had this to say about the project:

“I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with Hit-Boy and I.”

Hit-Boy adds,

“I want to thank Nas for taking in my ideas and embracing them and me. You can’t force this type of energy. I’m right here whenever forever, bro!”

