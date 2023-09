Torae and Marco Polo bring on the drama with their latest single, “More Dainja”. Riding Marco Polo’s boom bap landscape and featuring scratches by Shy The BeatYoda, Torae speaks on today’s rap scene and gives a warning to his competitors. “More Dainja” follows Torae and Marco Polo’s previous release, “The Return”. Their upcoming album Midnight Run drops September 22nd.

You can stream “More Dainja” below.