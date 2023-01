Hit-Boy and British rapper Avelino drop off the visual for their new single, “2 Certified”. Directed by THIRDEYERAZ, the two kick their braggadocious bars from the wild, a press conference, and while being swarmed by paparazzi. “2 Certified” follows Hit-boy’s production on Nas’ King’s Disease III and his recent collab with Curren$y, “Tony Fontana III“.

Watch the “2 Certified” video below.