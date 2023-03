Slug and Ant will release their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously via Rhymesayers Entertainment on May 5th. The album is described as some of the group’s most personal work to date in their 25-plus years together. Here is the official video for the second single “Bigger Pictures”. Directed by Tazbah Chavez. The visual gives an honest reflection on Slug’s life.

Watch the “Bigger Pictures” video below.