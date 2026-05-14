Music Video: MGK & Wiz Khalifa – Girl Next Door

mgk and Wiz Khalifa connect for a new single titled “girl next door”. The track marks their first collab since “Mind of a Stoner” in 2013. “girl next door” moves with a bright, loose bounce and pulls from indie electronic duo Sweet Trip, giving the record a slightly left-field texture beneath the polished hooks. mgk keeps things melodic and casual, while Wiz slides into the pocket with the unbothered confidence that has always made him sound at home. Directed by Sam Cahill and Gianni Paolo.

Watch the “girl next door” video below.

