Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 492) Trolling Loud

It’s ICEMAN Week, and Mal reacts to the rumors circulating the internet this week. Charlamagne claims there are A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled disses on the album, as well as features from Future and Karol G. In other music news, French Montana beats Rick Ross in a Versuz battle, Latto announces her retirement album, and the guys review Chris Brown’s new album. Rolling Loud Orlando sparks discussions surrounding Trim and PlaqueboyMax, and Audemars Piguet and Swatch’s collab has the internet losing its mind. The crew wraps with a recap of Kevin Hart’s roast on Netflix, the Knicks’ series sweep over the Sixers, and Nick Cannon and DDG’s Wild n’ Out battle.

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