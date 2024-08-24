Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 753) “The Bleepless Pod”

In the latest dudecast episode from the JBP, Joe reacts to Kanye West singing his name during his ‘Vultures Listening Experience’ event in Korea () before turning to Lil Yachty’s recent exchange with his podcast co-host Mitch () and his rant about Karrahbooo (). J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s divorce filing leads to a debate among the room (), Tyrese’s appearance on The Breakfast Club (), and Juvenile removes himself from an airplane after being asked to move from first class (). Also, the guys share their thoughts on the Democratic National Convention (), Dr. Umar asks if Hip-Hop has done more harm than good (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | OG Parker & Layton Greene (feat. Chris Brown, Latto, & PnB Rock) – “Rain Down”

Parks | Travis Scott“Drugs You Should Try It”

Ish | Elmiene“Light Work”

Emanny | Raphael Saadiq“Still Ray”

