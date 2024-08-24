Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 296) 10 – 2 = ATE

TGIF! Fresh off our Detroit show, on our way to our Chicago show, we dive deep into our marketing bag and ask the question – what is it about Beyonce’s lifestyle products that keep them from selling successfully (03:50)? She launched a new whisky brand and guess which staff member is the most eager to try it? Speaking of marketing – has Sexyy Red taken it too far with her lipgloss launch and the raunchy names (34:34)? Mal thinks she’ll outgrow it soon. and this leads to a conversation about growing older with an artist and connecting through music over time (46:02). SiriusXM through a BAG to Alex Cooper, the host of ‘Call Her Daddy‘ , and we quickly give some info as to how Barstool sports helped get her there (1:01:16). We give you an update on Dame Dash’s auction, and what he’s now including in the deal (1:07:47). We have voicemails! The first one is just a fan letting us know we got her caught up (are you drinking soy milk? stop, if so) (1:19:20) and the second one is about a man who is sleeping with his playdate parent (1:36:27).

