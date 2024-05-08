Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 723) “Fancy Feast”

Following one of the craziest weekends in Rap in recent memory, the JBP dissects each record that has been released since last Friday night starting with Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ () before Kendrick Lamar stepped on it less than an hour later with ‘Meet The Grahams’ (). Kendrick then drops ‘Not Like Us’ produced by DJ Mustard a day later (), Drake responds with ‘THE HEART PT. 6’ on Sunday night (

), the room debates whether he is waving the white flag, and more!

