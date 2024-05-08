Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 266) Mr. Mal V.S. The Big Steppers

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:01:54 – Drake & Kendrick Took Over Rory’s Bday
00:03:33 – Our Vacation Thoughts
00:05:02 – Kendrick “Euphoria” Reaction
00:06:30 – Drake Drops His Nuke “Family Matters”
00:07:10 – Rory Arguing With LA People / “Family Matters”
00:08:54 – Kendrick Drops “Meet The Grahams” / Double Standard
00:13:20 – Mal Says Drake Is SMASHING Kendrick!
00:14:30 – Is It Dave Free’s Kid?
00:15:12 – Assuming Everything Is The Truth Or A Lie: Who Won?
00:16:20 – Did Drake Feed Kendrick Fake Info?
00:19:53 – Who’s Out Rapping? & Making Better Decisions?
00:20:23 – “The Heart Part 6” V.S. “Meet The Grahams”
00:24:20 – Drake Deflecting The SA Allegations
00:25:18 – The Order Of Release Is Important
00:26:12 – Why Drake Is Coming At Everyone
00:29:05 – Why Rory Thinks Drake Is Losing
00:32:15 – Importance Of Perception
00:33:32 – Who’s Rapping Better?
00:35:22 – Mal Goes Off (Again) / What Are The Facts
00:39:26 – Is Kendrick In A Thruple?
00:40:00 – Mal Ranking Songs / Breaking Down Drake’s Insecurities
00:43:32 – HipHop Doesn’t Care About DV
00:44:35 – Is Drake A Culture Vulture?
00:47:47 – Drake Splitting His Attention / Lyric Breakdown
00:52:50 – Who’s More Entertaining? / Drake Is A Popstar
00:54:14 – Who Showed More Musical Range?
00:59:32 – Julian & Demaris Thought Drake Was Up After “Euphoria”
01:01:30 – Strategy V.S. Bars
01:02:20 – Draft Kings Ad
01:03:38 – Critiquing The Media / Fans
01:07:57 – Do We Respect J Cole’s Decision?
01:11:00 – Kendrick & His Girl
01:15:26 – Is Drake Backpedaling? / How Long Can This Go?
01:22:37 – What We’ve Learned In This Beef
01:29:14 – This Is Bigger Than Jay Z V.S. Nas
01:32:05 – Drake’s New ‘Tough Guy’ Image
01:34:16 – The Bots & Spinning Narratives
01:36:33 – HipHop Landscape Will Change After This
01:38:56 – Who Is Drake’s Mole? / LA Kendrick Fans
01:43:05 – Is Drake Flustered?
01:46:20 – Does Drake Steal From Other Cultures?
01:55:29 – Writing Raps From The Timeline
01:57:11 – Drake’s Sus Behavior
01:59:29 – Kendrick Is Using Drake’s Old Strategy
02:02:06 – 11 Year Old Daughter Fell Flat
02:03:10 – Draft Kings Ad
02:04:30 – Who’s Being Objective? / Kendrick’s Upcoming Album
02:09:28 – How Do We Perceive Them After This?
02:14:09 – Men Getting Their Body Done / DV
02:19:56 – Drake In Turks
02:21:10 – Mal’s Phone Broke In Miami / Went To A$AP Rocky Event
02:22:51 – Rocky Dissing To Drake / DJ Playing Kendrick
02:27:55 – Drake Has To Reply / Rory Says Kendrick Is Winning
02:31:35 – Rory Gives Drake Crazy Advice / We’re Thankful
02:37:12 – Demaris Helped Friend Deliver Baby
02:38:44 – Julian Golfed (Gets Cut Off)
02:39:38 – How The Guys Handled Getting Crushed On Timeline
