Mal is skeptical…which isn’t new, but this time it’s about nature docs. We revisit the imploded submarine and give our predictions of what the afterlife looks like. Over the weekend Rory, Julian and Yomi went to Larry June’s show. Staying on music, the BET Awards were over the weekend. We ran through the top moments Busta Rhymes, JT vs. Uzi / Ice Spice, Offset & Quavo reunite, Chief Keef. Then we breakdown Offset’s relationship trouble with Cardi B. Somehow this leads to Mal thinking Julian would storm the Capitol. We review Young Thug’s underwhelming album. It’s time for voicemails! Today we have step-parent advice and relationship advice (dump her). Go check out Rory/Demaris’s episode from ‘Whoreible Decisions’ and get our merch before it all sells out. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

