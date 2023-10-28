The JBP kicks off this episode with a recap of Cesar Pina breaking his silence by going live on Instagram () before the Bionic Six turns to Dwight Howard addressing the latest news surrounding his sexuality (). With October 31st around the corner, the room discusses Halloween 2023 (), Brent Faiyaz drops his new project ‘Larger Than Life’ (), and Tyla performs ‘Water’ on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon which leads to a conversation on artists crafting music while simultaneously balancing the business (). Also, the Milli Vanilli documentary is out on Paramount+ (), An update on the Jonathan Majors case after his ex-girlfriend was arrested (), Rumors of Jada Pinkett Smith’s book flopping (), City Girls address their low record sales (), Part of the Show (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Yebba (feat. Sweata) – “Waterfall (I Adore You)”

Ice | GloRilla & CMG The Label – “Overstood”

Parks | Chill Moody (feat. Maggie & Hiruy Tirfe) – “Horns At the Funeral”

Ish | Rema – “Don’t Leave”