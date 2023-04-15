The JBP returns as they begin with their thoughts on the latest episode of Snowfall leading into the series finale next week (). An arrest has been made in the killing of Cash App’s founder Bob Lee (), Universal Music has asked streaming services to block A.I. companies from accessing their songs (), and the gang takes a look at the positives and negatives from A.I. in the music space and beyond (). Also, Cam’ron has been hit with a copyright lawsuit over the use of a photo of himself (), Ice talks about the new Netflix show ‘Beef’ & Ish shares his thoughts about ‘Night Agent’ (

), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Emanny – “Belongs To You”

Ice | Rackboy Cam – “Mind on the Money (Oh Yea)”

Parks | El Michels Affair & Black Thought – “The Weather”

Ish | Ye Ali – “Vision Board”

Melyssa | Victoria Monét (feat. Lucky Daye) – “Smoke”

QueenzFlip | Flyt – “Envy”