Listen in to the JBP as the gang starts by reading social media reactions to the tape release of Adam22’s wife (34:02) before turning to new music including King Von’s posthumous project (46:32) & Justin Timberlake hopping on Coco Jones’ ‘ICU’ for the remix (49:09). Hollywood prepares to shut down as the actors join the writers on strike (54:14) while Joe explains why music needs to do the same thing (1:05:35), the pod debates Ice Cube vs. Biggie when it comes to storytelling in music (1:33:37), and JAY-Z’s ‘The Book of Hov’ exhibit comes to Brooklyn (1:45:43). Also, Lil Baby has canceled a number of shows on his nationwide tour (2:05:54), Uzi responds to experimenting with his music and says he’s “trying” (2:25:15), Part of the Show returns (2:33:00), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Joseph Solomon – “Black Like You”

Ice | King Von (feat. 42 Dugg) – “GangLand”

Parks | CMR – “Midtro”

Ish | alayna – “Who Am I Now”

Melyssa | Kwaku Asante – “Molasses”