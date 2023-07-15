Home New Music New Music: Post Malone – Overdrive New Music New Music: Post Malone – Overdrive By Cyclone - July 15, 2023 Post Malone is back with his latest single “Overdrive” as he prepares for his upcoming album, Austin. Posty goes for an indie-pop sound with slower tempo sing-along record. Austin is set to drop on July 28th. You can stream “Overdrive” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Post Malone – Mourning Music Video: Post Malone – Chemical Video: The Undertaker Chokeslams Post Malone During Concert In Texas