Home Album Stream Album Stream: Post Malone – Austin Album Stream Album Stream: Post Malone – Austin By Cyclone - July 28, 2023 Post Malone gets person on his new self-titled album, Austin. Featuring 17 new songs and no listed guest appearances You can stream Austin in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Post Malone – Mourning New Music: Post Malone – Overdrive Music Video: Post Malone – Chemical Video: The Undertaker Chokeslams Post Malone During Concert In Texas