Home Live Performances Video: Post Malone – NPR Tiny Desk Concert Live Performances Video: Post Malone – NPR Tiny Desk Concert By Cyclone - August 15, 2023 Post Malone is the latest artist to perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series. He perform live renditions of his tracks “Sunflower”, “I Fall Apart”,“Circles” & “Enough Is Enough”. Watch the full performance below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: Action Bronson – NPR Tiny Desk Concert Album Stream: Post Malone – Austin Music Video: Post Malone – Mourning New Music: Post Malone – Overdrive Video: Juvenile – NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video: Babyface – NPR Tiny Desk Concert