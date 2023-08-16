The JBP kicks off this week’s episode with a recap of Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium from over the weekend () which leads to a message Joe has for music labels (). A discussion on samples in Hip-Hop includes Flip sharing an issue he has with Steely Dan over ‘Deja Vu’ (), Melle Mel regrets the recent diss track he made to Eminem (), and the room debates whether we should be making anything of Drake & Bobbi Althoff no longer following each other and removing their interview from YouTube (). Also, Usher is set to drop his next single with Keke Palmer (), Former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher is suing the Tuohy’s to end conservatorship (), sports moments that crush your soul to this day (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Noah Guy (feat. Amaria) – “STAY HERE”

Ice | Young Stat (feat. Rxchiie Zoo) – “Blah Blah Blah”

Parks | Brady Watt, Conway the Machine, & Talib Kweli) – “Without You”

Melyssa | LANKS – “Stronger Than”

QueenzFlip | Major Galore – “Say That You Miss Me”