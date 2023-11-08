The JBP starts this week with a recap of Joe’s Saturday night after getting into an altercation (31:10) before QueenzFlip & Parks also address their names recently being in the news (55:32). Lloyd Banks is set to release ‘Cold Corner 3’ for $100 which leads to a discussion on selling music (1:13:20), Dee-1 calls out Rick Ross, Meek Mill, & Jim Jones for their lyrics in Hip-Hop (1:52:19), Lauryn Hill defends her concert tardiness (2:08:45), Part of the Show (2:23:26), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Jordin Sparks – “Call My Name”

Ice | Lloyd Banks – “Clubbin’ & Chaos”

Parks | Rapsody & Hit-Boy – “Asteroids”

Ish | Savannah Cristina – “Prototype”

Melyssa | Alé Araya | – “treetops”