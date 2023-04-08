The JBP begins this weekend’s podcast sending their condolences to Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, who was killed earlier this week & share their thoughts of the timing of the FedNow announcement just a day later (16:24). The gang then discusses new music including Drake’s ‘Search & Rescue’ (41:15) & Rae Sremmurd’s project ‘Sremm 4 Life’ (47:47). Also, reactions to the report that Spotify has millions of songs without a single play (1:02:30), Joe & QueenzFlip respond to the hate they’ve been receiving (1:15:30), Chlöe Bailey’s album sold just 10k units first week (1:36:25), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Alex Vaughn (feat. Summer Walker) – “So Be It (Remix)” Ice | Don Trip & Starlito – “Gift & a Curse” Parks | Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri (feat. T.I.) – “Never Fall Off” Melyssa | Kiana Ledé (feat. Ella Mai) – “Jealous” QueenzFlip | Lloyd Banks (feat. Method Man) – “101 Razors”