Rolling Loud has announced the official lineup for their 2024 in California festival. Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert will be headlining at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium on March 15-17, 2024. Other performers include Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor, $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, YG & Tyga, Big Sean, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, NLE Choppa, That Mexican OT, Flo Milli and many more. Passes will be available starting Friday, November 17th at 10am PT, on their official website. Pre-Sale passes will go on sale on Thursday, November 16th at 10am PT, also on the Rolling Loud official website.

Check out the full lineup of performers below.