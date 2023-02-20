New Music: Machel Montano & Destra ft. Nicki Minaj – Shake The Place (Remix)

Nicki Minaj takes a quick break from her hiatus to celebrate carnival season. For the celebration she hops on Machel Montano and Destra’s popular track “Shake The Place” for the official remix. She had this to say about the record:

Wishing my country a very blessed and prosperous carnival season this year. Haven’t broken my lil “hiatus” but I had to do this for Machel & Destra for the first carnival back outside in a couple years. Barbz, relax … I got you. Talk soon. 😘

This follows the 2022 World Cup song the “Tukoh Taka” and her appearances on NBA YoungBoy’s project Ma’ I Got A Family.

You can stream “Shake The Place (Remix)” below