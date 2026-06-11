Music Video: Big K.R.I.T. – Funky Game

Big K.R.I.T. continues promoting his project, Dedicated to Cadalee Biarritz (Deluxe). He drops of the official video for his traqck “Funky Game.” “Funky Game” plays into that familiar K.R.I.T. balance, smooth enough to ride, sharp enough to sting. His writing moves between player wisdom, survival instinct, and the kind of hard-earned perspective that makes the groove feel heavier than it first lets on. Instead of treating the funk as decoration, he uses it as a frame for memories of scraping by, staying alert, and trying to turn pressure into motion.

Watch the “Funky Game” video below.

