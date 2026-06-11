Music Video: Big K.R.I.T. – Funky Game

June 11, 2026

Big K.R.I.T. continues promoting his project, Dedicated to Cadalee Biarritz (Deluxe). He drops of the official video for his traqck “Funky Game.” “Funky Game” plays into that familiar K.R.I.T. balance, smooth enough to ride, sharp enough to sting. His writing moves between player wisdom, survival instinct, and the kind of hard-earned perspective that makes the groove feel heavier than it first lets on. Instead of treating the funk as decoration, he uses it as a frame for memories of scraping by, staying alert, and trying to turn pressure into motion.

Watch the “Funky Game” video below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

New Music: Kari Faux & Big K.R.I.T. – TURNIN’ HEADS New Music: Smoke DZA ft. Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y & Girl Talk – House Of Blues Music Video: Big K.R.I.T. – Gotta Do It Music Video: Big K.R.I.T. – The Mileage Album Stream: Big K.R.I.T. – Dedicated To Cadalee Biarritz Vol. 1 New Music: Big K.R.I.T. – Sunset Vet
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!