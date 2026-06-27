Music Video: Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss – Victory Lap (HIM)

June 27, 2026

Fat Joe links with Yung Miami and Jadakiss for the official video to their collab “Victory Lap (HIM)”. Joe turns the record into a New York celebration with Yung Miami and Jadakiss in tow. The record has the feel of a flex that was made for crowded streets and loud speakers: hot enough for the new single, but still built around Joe’s familiar mix of big-room confidence and hometown pride. Yung Miami gives the hook its sharp, chant-ready lift, cutting through the track with a voice that makes the “HIM” tag feel even more direct. Jadakiss, meanwhile, brings the gravel and precision the record needs. He does not have to force the moment; the verse snaps into place because that voice still carries weight the second it appears.

Watch the “Victory Lap (HIM)” video below.

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