Music Video: Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss – Victory Lap (HIM)

Fat Joe links with Yung Miami and Jadakiss for the official video to their collab “Victory Lap (HIM)”. Joe turns the record into a New York celebration with Yung Miami and Jadakiss in tow. The record has the feel of a flex that was made for crowded streets and loud speakers: hot enough for the new single, but still built around Joe’s familiar mix of big-room confidence and hometown pride. Yung Miami gives the hook its sharp, chant-ready lift, cutting through the track with a voice that makes the “HIM” tag feel even more direct. Jadakiss, meanwhile, brings the gravel and precision the record needs. He does not have to force the moment; the verse snaps into place because that voice still carries weight the second it appears.

Watch the “Victory Lap (HIM)” video below.