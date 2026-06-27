Music Video: Nina Sky & Statik Selektah – I’m Hot!

Nina Sky and Statik Selektah team up for a new collab titled “I’m Hot!”. They drop off the official video. The song moves with a warm R&B bounce, leaving enough space for Nina Sky’s hook work to feel light, sharp, and instantly familiar. Statik Selektah’s presence gives the record a clean hip-hop backbone without pushing it into heavy-handed nostalgia. The video keeps that energy simple and stylish. It does not overcomplicate the single, but gives it movement, color, and a visual mood that lets the chemistry between Nina Sky and Statik Selektah carry the moment.

Watch the “I’m Hot!” video below.

