Bun B and Statik Selektah drops off their new project TrillStatik 3. The album was recorded in New York on Dec. 20th over a span of 14 hours. Featuring 15-new songs and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Method Man, Rome Streetz, Smoke DZA, Smif N Wessun, Paul Wall, Boldy James, Kota the Friend, Talib Kweli, and more.

You can stream TrillStatik 3 in its entirety below.