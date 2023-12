Lil Uzi Vert is filled with emotions on his new record/video, “Red Moon”. Directed by Bel El Be, the clip finds a vulnerable Uzi reminiscing about heartbreak and the ups and downs of being in solitude. “Red Moon” is the follow-up to “NFL” and is off Uzi’s upcoming album, Luv Is Rage 3.

You can stream “Red Moon” below.