Music Video: Rome Streetz – High Speed

Rome Streetz puts the rollout for Sock It 2 My Pocket into sharper motion with “High Speed” linking with 9th Wonder for a record that feels stripped down, direct, and built for his voice. 9th Wonder gives him a smoky, slightly off-kilter loop instead of overloading the track, and Rome uses the space well. His delivery stays clipped and controlled, moving through the beat with that cold precision that has made him one of the sharpest voices in the current underground rap lane. The track also arrives with an official video directed by Coach Bombay.

Watch the “High Speed” video below.

