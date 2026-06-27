Music Video: Lucky Daye – Nowhere Fast

June 27, 2026

Lucky Daye reconnects with D’Mile for a new record titled “Nowhere Fast”. A smooth new single from his upcoming fourth album.
There is polish here, but not the sterile kind: the drums move with enough snap to cut through the smoothness, while Daye lets the vocal phrasing breathe around desire, patience, and timing. The samples add another layer of memory. Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” and Webbie’s “Independent” sit inside the track’s DNA, but Daye and D’Mile reshape those references into something softer and more reflective.

Watch the “Nowhere Fast” video below.

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