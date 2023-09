Gearing up for his upcoming project Noise Kandy 5, Rome Streetz connects with Joey Bada$$ for the the first single, “Fire At Ya Idle Mind”. Produced by Wavy Da Gawd. The two NY spittaz kick their grimey bars aimed at their competition. Rome Streetz’ new project Noise Kandy 5 is set to drop on September 29th and will feature contributions by Curren$y, Boldy James, Rigz, Conductor Williams, Evidence, and more.

You can stream “Fire At Ya Idle Mind” below.