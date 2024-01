Lyrical Lemonade calls on Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$ and singer Gus Dapperton for their new single, “Fallout”. Directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, the video features the trio opening up on a relationship. and reuniting with their love. they go from lying in a pool of blood to dancing in the rain. “Fallout” is the latest release from Lyrical Lemonade’s upcoming album, All Is Yellow, which drops January 26th.

Watch the “Fallout” video below.