New Music: Wyclef Ft. Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey & Flau’Jae – Paper Right

Wyclef Jean flexes for a good cause on his new single, “Paper Right” featuring Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey and Flau’jae. Produced by Wyclef, Clef speaks on the importance of saving money and investing alongside the group of spittaz. Prior to the song’s release, Wyclef debuted the record with a live performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 11th. Proceeds from “Paper Right” will be donated to the First Generation Investors (FGI), a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that teaches high school students the power of investing, and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students with real money to invest.

You can stream “Paper Right” below.