Red Cafe ft. Capella Grey & Fabolous – Don't Vibe And Tell

By Cyclone - May 9, 2023

Red Cafe delivers the visual for his track "Don't Vibe And Tell" featuring Capella Grey and Fabolous. Directed by A Duane G. Visual. The three vibe at the club and kick their slick bars. Watch the "Don't Vibe And Tell" video below.