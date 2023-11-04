Home Music Video Music Video: Ne-Yo ft. Fabolous – Link Up (Remix) Music Video Music Video: Ne-Yo ft. Fabolous – Link Up (Remix) By Cyclone - November 4, 2023 Ne-Yo reunites with Fabolous for the official video to their collab “Link Up”. In the black-and-white visual, Ne-Yo & Fab swoon the ladies on a set filled with baddies. Off Ne-Yo’s upcoming album. Watch the “Link Up” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Ne-Yo – Link Up Music Video: Diddy, City Girls & Fabolous – Act Bad Music Video: Red Cafe ft. Capella Grey & Fabolous – Don’t Vibe And Tell Music Video: Maino & Fabolous ft. Stuy Babyz – Best For Me Music Video: Fabolous ft. Ashanti – Ashanti (Remix) New Music: Fabolous – Walking Trophy (Remix)