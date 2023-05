Fresh off the release of his new EP Call Da Fireman, DaBaby keeps the fire blazing with his new video “Shake Sumn”. Directed by himself, DaBaby gets lit inside a burning warehouse while playing a fireman, S.W.A.T., a graduate and more. He is accompanied by a plethora of baddies twerking on firetrucks and police cruises, an men suited in masks, a midget and members of the Jabbawockeez.

Watch the “Shake Sumn” video below.