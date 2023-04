Lola Brooke gives fans another new single/video. This one is titled “Just Relax”. Produced by Reefa and directed by Shanghaii, Lola kicks her braggadocious bars as she vibes on the stoop and at a house party. “Just Relax” is the follow-up to Lola’s previous single “So Disrespectful”.

Watch the “Just Relax” video below.